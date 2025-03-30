Tigers Double up Broncos 6-3

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers hosted the Swift Current Broncos in Game 2 of the opening round on Saturday night at Co-op Place. Medicine Hat took the lead in the series with a commanding 4-0 victory on Friday night. Harrison Meneghin was the first star shutting out the Broncos for his first career playoff win. Oasiz Wiesblatt and Gavin McKenna were an offensive force throughout the game connecting for three goals.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead again in the series. Less than a minute into the game, Bryce Pickford let a one-timer go from the left faceoff dot off a feed from Jonas Woo. The Broncos' netminder got a piece of the puck with his glove but it was able to sneak in for Pickford's second goal of the playoffs. Gavin McKenna picked up the secondary assist on the opening goal for his fourth point of the series.

Swift Current would respond almost immediately though with their first goal of the series. Looking as though he was going to shoot, Grayson Burzynksi got off a cross-ice pass that Brady Birnie was able to tap in for his first of the postseason. Luke Mistelbacher grabbed the secondary assist on the tying goal.

The Tigers offense kept rolling throughout the remainder of the first. They added another two goals to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

A few minutes after Swift tied it up, Mathew Ward would find Ryder Ritchie all alone at centre ice. He skated in and beat the goalie on the blocker side with a wrister. The goal was Ritchie's first goal of the playoffs.

The Tigers would add their third of the period at the 7:47 mark while on the power play. Liam Ruck had the puck down low and skated towards the faceoff dot while looking for an open player. He saw a seam open up and found Oasiz Wiesblatt parked at the side of the net. Wiesblatt tapped in the backdoor pass for his fourth of the playoffs. McKenna also picked up an assist on the goal to add to this game totals.

The Broncos would cut the lead back to a single goal midway through the second period. From the sidewalls, Connor Dale found Rylan Gould streaking down the high slot. He skated in alone and let a wrister loose that found the back of the net on the glove side. The goal was Gould's first career WHL playoff goal.

The back-and-forth action continued a few minutes later. While on the power play, McKenna tipped Ritchie's point shot but the goalie got a piece of it. The netminder thought he had it and so did a number of the other players. Wiesblatt noticed that the puck snuck by and he raced towards it. He was able to tap it in for his second of the night and fifth of the series.

Swift would cut the lead one more time before the end of the second. Clarke Caswell grabbed the puck behind the net and quickly reversed. He was able to come around the net and tuck the puck in the far corner for his first. Birnie and Marek Rocak grabbed the helpers on the goal.

The two squads battled hard throughout the third period but it would be the Tigers that would add to their totals late. Ritchie gave the Tigers a little bit of breathing room with his second of the night. He skated out of the corner and noticed the sprawling Broncos goalie. He let a wrister go that found the top corner to give the Tigers a two-goal lead. McKenna and Woo added to their assist totals on the insurance marker.

With the Broncos net empty, McKenna, Ritchie and Wiesblatt came down on a three on one rush. Ritchie and Wiesblatt both passed off opportunities for their hat trick goals so McKenna could get his first of the playoffs. The goal secured the Tigers 6-3 victory and sent them to Swift Current up 2-1 in the series.

Harrison Meneghin wasn't too busy in net but he made a number of keys saves. He stopped 15 of 18 shots to pick up his second win of the playoffs and ninth straight overall. Reid Dyck was back in net for the Broncos. He allowed five goals against on 32 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 29

Swift Current - 17

Special Teams:

PP: 3/6 - 50%

PK: 5/5 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat/Swift Current

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat/Swift Current

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat/Swift Current

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Josh Van Mulligen

The series continues Tuesday night with Game 3 in Swift Current at the InnovationPlex. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). Listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

