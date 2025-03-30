Preston's First Career WHL Hat Trick Powers Chiefs to 7-5 Win in Game 2

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Chiefs continued their playoff push on Sunday afternoon, facing the Vancouver Giants in Game 2 of the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Spokane won Game 1 on Friday night, with two goals from Andrew Cristall solidifying the 4-1 Victory.

Sunday's contest featured another hyper competitive first period, with Dawson Cowan stopping all ten shots he faced and the Chiefs offense mustering 15 shots at the Vancouver net. Both teams would fail to score on the power play in the first, but it was Mathis Preston who broke the deadlock with time winding down. The whirling effort from Preston deflected off a Vancouver defender and looped over the goaltender's shoulder for the rookie's first career WHL Playoff goal.

The second period would take off where the first period ended, with a Mathis Preston score. No deflection needed on this one as the rookie showed why he is a highly rated 2026 NHL Draft prospect.

After the rookie scored his second of the game, it was veteran Shea Van Olm finding Spokane's third. The Chiefs' overager picked up the rebound from a fierce Catton shot and slotted it home for his first of the postseason and 50th overall in 2024-2025. Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall picked up the helpers on the goal.

Spokane's second period rampage continued as Mathis Preston completed his hat trick. Preston was fastest to react to his own rebound as he fired it home on the second attempt. Harrington and Mayes provided the assists.

The Giants would make a change in net after trailing 4-0, sending in Brady Smith for his first action of the postseason.

Spokane answered with another goal, this time coming from Cam Parr. Following a faceoff skirmish, the puck came free to Parr who blasted it home for the 5-0 lead at 6:21. Rookie Brody Gillespie grabbed the assist.

The Chiefs would carry the 5-0 lead into the second intermission following one of their strongest periods of the entire season, scoring four goals on 33 shots.

The third period opened with another Spokane goal, the first of the postseason for the Chiefs' captain. Crampton would fire a shot wide with Catton squeaking it through the goaltender to make it 6-0.

Vancouver would answer with their first of the game less than thirty seconds later thanks to Titlbach from Schmidt. Levis followed with another goal for the hosts, making it 6-2 at 4:26 of the third before Schmidt scored on a breakaway to make it 6-3. Colton Roberts added another for Vancouver at 12:06 to make it 6-4.

After a play away from the puck in the Chiefs' zone, Cristall was assessed a five-minute major penalty for a cross-check, giving the Giants a power play the rest of regulation. They would score at 16:50 to make it a one-score game with a goal from Thorpe.

With the net empty, Catton pounced on a misplayed puck to score his second of the game with just moments remaining, capping off a 7-5 Spokane Chiefs victory.

Preston (3G), Catton (2G, 1A), Van Olm (1G, 1A), Mayes (2A), and Harrington (2A) all record multi-point games. Spokane tested the Vancouver net with 57 shots, while Cowan made 32 saves in net for the Chiefs.

Spokane Chiefs staff caught up with Assistant Coach Jake Toporowski after the game, "Coming up here and having to start on the road and getting two wins, that's the most important thing," Toporowski said. On the Chiefs' Rookie of the Year, "Mathis, he's a special talent. He's continuing to mature, continuing to grow in his game. Down the road he could be the best player in the league."

Up next the two teams will face off in Game 3 back in Spokane on Wednesday, April 2nd at 7 PM. Tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 in Spokane are o sale at www.spokanechiefs.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.