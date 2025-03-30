Oil Kings Fall in Game 2, Series Now Best-Of-Five with Raiders

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped game two of their first round playoff series on Saturday night by a 6-1 score to the Raiders in Prince Albert.

Edmonton once again outshot the Raiders, this time 43-26, but were only able to get the one goal. That goal came in the second period as Lukas Sawchyn made it 2-1 on an Oil Kings powerplay, one of nine on the evening for Edmonton.

The Raiders got on the board in the first period in the final minute courtesy of Justice Christensen, and then early in the second from Rilen Kovacevic.

Edmonton was unable to get closer as the Raiders added one more in the second from Niall Crocker, and then three in the third from Crocker, Aiden Oiring, and Lukas Dragicevic.

While Edmonton was 1-for-9 on the powerplay, the penalty kill was 2-for-4.

The series is now tied 1-1 with the series turning into a best-of-five as things shift to Edmonton with Game three at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

