Series Shifts Back to Saskatoon as Blades Fall 5-1 in Game 2

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Saskatoon Blades fell 5-1 to the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Round 1 playoff series.

20-year-old defenceman Grayden Siepmann was the lone goal scorer for the Bridge City Bunch, giving him two goals in as many games this series. The overage blueliner scored about halfway through the third period to cut the Blades' deficit down to 4-1.

Blades goalie Evan Gardner made 33 saves on 37 shots through 40 minutes. Netminder Ethan McCallum came in for relief of the Blades starter to begin the third period, stopping all ten shots against in the final frame.

The series shifts home for the Blue and Gold at SaskTel Centre on Tuesday, April 1 for Game 3, with Game 4 the following night. Puck drop is 7:00pm for both games.

