Americans Fall 5-2 In Victoria; Trail Series 2-0

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans showed no quit on Saturday, but couldn't overcome a multi-goal deficit as they 6-2 to the Victoria Royals, and now trail their best-of-seven series 2-0.

Tri-City had a strong opening shift as they fired pucks toward Johnny Hicks, forcing him to be on his game early. The Americans also had to kill off an early penalty but did so successfully to keep the game scoreless.

After failing to connect on their first power play of the game the Americans fell behind 1-0. Shortly after stepping out of the penalty box, Nolan Stewart let a shot go from the slot that appeared to deflect off someone in front and through the five hole of Lukas Matecha to give the Royals the lead.

They carried that 1-0 advantage into the second period with the shots 11-8 Victoria.

The second period didn't start well for Tri-City as the Royals extended their lead 90 seconds into it. Off the rush, Kenta Isogai skated down the right wing into the Americans zone before cutting to the slot and letting a wrist shot go, beating Matecha over the glove to make it 2-0.

Just under three minutes later Cole Reschny chopped at a loose puck during a goal-mouth scramble and pushed Victoria's lead to 3-0. Tri-City called their 30-second timeout following the goal.

The Americans went back to the power play a few minutes later and got on the board for the first time in the series. After Max Curran had his shot denied by Hicks, Jake Sloan was able to sweep the rebound into the net while falling to the ice for the Americans first goal of the series.

The game remained 31 for nearly seven minutes until the Royals went to their second power play of the game. Isogai took a pass coming down the left wing before firing it toward the net where Teydon Trembecky redirected it over the glove of Matecha to restore Victoria's three-goal lead.

Tri-City went back to the power play just over a minute after the goal and once again pulled within two. Brandon Whynott saw a loose puck near the top of the crease and lifted it over the glove of a fallen Hicks to bring the deficit down to 4-2 heading into the third.

The Americans had a strong first half of the third period, controlling most of the play. That included a power play as Victoria was called for too many men 3:32 into the third, but the Americans couldn't take advantage to make it a one-goal game.

Against the flow of play Victoria took a three-goal lead again. Reschny had the puck behind the Tri-City net and fed it up to the right circle where Keaton Verhoeff fired a one timer, beating Matecha on the blocker side to give the Royals a 5-2 lead.

Tri-City had a lengthy two-man advantage late in the game but couldn't cut into the lead further before Reschny hit the empty net from the neutral zone for a shorthanded goal, sealing a 6-2 win.

The series shifts to the Toyota Center for games three and four, Tuesday and Wednesday night, with both games set for 7:05 puck drops.

