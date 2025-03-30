Chiefs Set for Sunday Evening Game Two in Vancouver

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Chiefs are set to take on the Vancouver Giants in Game Two of the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien Sunday evening.

For the first time in WHL history, fans can follow their team on road and catch all the WHL Playoff action for FREE on Victory+! Thanks to a groundbreaking deal, all games will be available live and on-demand-no subscriptions required. Just download the Victory+ app on your favorite device and enjoy the action starting March 28, 2025.

LOCATION: Langley Events Centre

TIME: 4:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 3:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

