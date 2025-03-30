Broncos Fall in Game 2

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Fireworks flew and the dramatics were high in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarter Final as the Swift Current Broncos dropped a 6-3 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers Saturday night.

The Broncos would give up the opening goal 46 seconds into the game as Bryce Pickford would solve Reid Dyck to give the Tigers the lead. But 24 seconds later Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would beat Tigers goaltender Harrison Meneghin to make it a 1-1 game. The draw would be short lived as Ryder Ritchie would be sprung on a break-away beating Dyck at 3:44 to put the Tigers up 2-1. Oasiz Wiesblatt would then push the lead to 3-1 at 7:47 making it a 3-1 Medicine Hat lead after 1.

Swift Current would get within one to start the second period, when Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would get his first of the post-season, from Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) at 8:36. But the Tigers would counter on Oasiz Wiesblatt's 5th of the playoffs on a point shot that came loose in the Broncos crease on the power play to make it 4-2 at 10:40. Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would respond for the Broncos shortly after on a wrap-around at 15:30 from Brady Birnie and Marek Ročák for a 4-3 game heading to the final frame.

Both teams would go back and forth until late in the third period on another Tiger power play with Reid Dyck taken out of the play Ryder Ritchie would shelf his 2nd of the game for a 5-3 lead. The play would be reviewed and ruled in a good goal on the ice. Despite pushing back the Broncos could not get it back dropping Game 2 6-3 after a Gavin McKenna empty net goal to end things.

Game 3 goes Tuesday night at InnovationPlex 7 PM.

