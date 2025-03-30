Hawks Earn Road Split with 5-2 Win in Game 2

The Winterhawks took Game 2 over Prince George on Saturday 5-2 to leave the CN Centre with a well-deserved road split. Tyson Jugnauth (1G, 3A) and Diego Buttazzoni (2G, 1A) led the way offensively, while goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták was strong between the pipes with 28 saves. A big difference in the game came on special teams with the Hawks going 2-for-3 on the man advantage and keeping the Cougars off the scoresheet on three power-play attempts.

Round 1, Game 1: Prince George (2) vs. Portland (5)

SOG: PG (30) - POR (33)

PP: PG (0/3) - POR (2/3)

Saves: Ravensbergen (28/32) - Štěbeták (28/30)

SCORING:

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (2) from Tyson Jugnauth from Ryan Miller (power play)

PG - Evan Groening (1) from Leith Hunter and Riley Heidt

POR - Jordan Duguay (1) from Tyson Jugnauth

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (1) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni (power play)

PG - Viliam Kmec (1) from Bauer Dumanski and Koehn Ziemmer

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (3)

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (1) from Kyle Chyzowski (empty net, and the assist will be corrected via a scoring correction)

GAME SUMMARY:

Following a high-scoring Game 1 on Friday, Prince George and Portland picked up where they left off with three more goals scored in the opening 20 minutes. Just as they did in Game 1, the Winterhawks got on the board first when Diego Buttazzoni's one-timer from the right circle. Dating back to the regular season, the 18-year-old from Langley, British Columbia now has points in 13 straight games. The Cougars responded five-on-five capitalizing on a loose puck in front of Ondřej Štěbeták's net. Evan Groening got his first postseason goal after registering five in the regular season. With about three minutes left in the opening period, Buttazzoni's wrist shot got by Josh Ravensbergen, who got the start on Saturday after being pulled in Game 1, but hit the post. Tyson Jugnauth picked up his second assist of the game when he fed 16-year-old rookie winger Jordan Duguay in the slot. Portland selected the Edmonton, Alberta, native in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, and his wrist shot went off the post and into the net.

The second period saw both teams take momentum for different stretches. Portland's penalty killers were put to the test twice in the opening five minutes but were able to keep Prince George off the score sheet. Then, 27 seconds after the Winterhawks got back to full strength, David Hoy drew a kneeing penalty sending Portland's top power-play unit back onto the ice. With no shooting lanes available, Jugnauth worked a set play to perfection with Kyle Chyzowski to convert on the man advantage. Portland's captain positioned himself to the right of the crease and presented a perfect target for Jugnauth. The two overagers combined for the team's third power-play goal of the series. Prince George cut the deficit to one off a clean faceoff win by Koehn Ziemmer to Bauer Dumanski. Viliam Kmec then slid just a few feet back from his starting spot and the signed prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights one-timed a shot past the outstretched right pad of Štěbeták.

Taking a one-goal advantage into the third period, the Winterhawks locked it down defensively, only allowing six shots and no penalties in the final frame. With the Cougars pressing, Portland's structure without the puck forced a turnover for Buttazzoni to go in one-on-one. The 183-pound forward made a remarkable move around the lone defenseman back before going backhand-shelf for his second goal of the night and back-to-back games with three points.

Trailing by two, Prince George's general manager and head coach Mark Lamb pulled Ravensbergen for the extra attacker with 2:29 to play. As they did the previous 17:31, the Winterhawks remained in passing and shooting lanes keeping the Cougars to the outside. The insurance marker then came after 17-year-old Kyle McDonough passed the puck to Jugnauth. The 20-year-old took an attempt at the empty net with a high, lofting shot up and over the six attackers on the ice. The red light came on, Jugnauth secured his fourth point of the evening, and Portland sealed the victory.

As the players left the ice, the Hawks skaters gave well-deserved hugs to Štěbeták who turned aside 28-of-30 shots sent his way.

UP NEXT:

The series now heads south to the Rose City for Games 3, 4, and 5 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. With a 2-3-2 format, the Winterhawks now hold the home-ice advantage when the action resumes on Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M. The doors will open an extra 15 minutes early, at 5:45 P.M., as the Toyota Fan Fest is back again inside the Glass Palace. Click here to learn more!

