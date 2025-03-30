Hitmen Take a 2-0 Series Lead over Blades

March 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Saskatoon Blades after a 5-1 victory in Game 2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary saw contributions from five different goal scorers, including Ethan Moore, who now has three goals in two playoff games. Brandon Gorzynski opened the scoring for Calgary midway through the first period. Just two minutes later, Moore scored on the power play, giving the Hitmen a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Carson Wetsch added a power play goal in the second for his first of the playoffs, followed by Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker, who scored to make it 4-0, collecting his own rebound and putting it past Saskatoon's Ethan McCallum.

Grayden Siepmann scored Saskatoon's only goal just over ten minutes into the third period. With the Blades' goalie on the bench and the net empty, Tanner Howe sealed the win for Calgary with an impressive individual effort, scoring their fifth goal.

Calgary outshot Saskatoon 48-23, and goaltender Anders Millers was stellar once again, making 22 saves.

The Hitmen will now head to the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon for Games 3 and 4 on April 1 and 2. If necessary, Game 5 will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, April 4. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

3 Calgary @ Saskatoon Tuesday April 1 7:00 p.m. MT

4 Calgary @ Saskatoon Wednesday April 2 7:00 p.m. MT

5* Saskatoon @ Calgary Friday April 4 7:00 p.m. MT

6* Calgary @ Saskatoon Sunday April 6 4:00 p.m. MT

7* Saskatoon @ Calgary Tuesday April 8 7:00 p.m. MT

