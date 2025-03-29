T-Birds Take Game One

EVERETT, Wash. - Scott Ratzlaff came up with 45 saves, Hayden Pakkala had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips, 3-2, in the Game One of their first round, best-of-seven, playoff series Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Game Two of the series is Saturday, also in Everett.

Ratzlaff was at his best in the third period. With Seattle protecting the lead, he turned aside 18 of 19 shots. "Obviously he was really good. He picked up where he left off in the regular season," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his goalie's effort. "That's what you need at this time of the year from your goalie. I thought everyone chipped in and twenty guys made a contribution in this game."

The T-Birds opened the scoring with an early power play goal from Pakkala, scoring at 3:41of the first period, assisted by Antonio Martorana and Matej Pekar. Like Ratzlaff, Pakkala picked up where he left off after ending the regular season with five goals in six games.

Everett tied it up five minutes later, but the Thunderbirds had a quick response, scoring just past the midway point of the opening period. Brock England won a faceoff to the left of the Silvertips net back to Brayden Holberton who snapped it home to put Seattle back on top, 2-1.

"Huge goal," said O'Dette of the go-ahead tally. "I thought those guys gave us good shifts all night. A nice face off win by Brock. It's a play where you want to get something to the net and a very nice shot by Holby."

The T-Birds would extend the lead to 3-1 with a goal early in period two from Simon Lovsin, with assists to Vanek Popil and Pakkala. "The forecheck was huge for us and it started with that," explained Lovsin of what stood as the game winner. "Just get pucks deep, laying the body. Vanek had a really nice shot and I just buried it off the rebound."

Everett would close to within a goal on the power play at 8:15 of the third period but the T-Birds and Ratlzaff would hold them off the rest of the way.

"Hard fought game and we're happy to get the win," remarked O'Dette. "We know Everett is a very good team. They're going to respond and we have to be ready for that. We'e prepared for a long series."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

After backing up Thomas Milic in 44 playoff games in 2022 and 2023, this was Ratzlaff's first WHL postseason action.

The T-Birds are now 14-5 all-time in postseason games against Everett.

Including the regular season, the T-Birds 2024 first round pick, 2009 Brock England, has played in four games this season for Seattle and has four points (2g, 2a).

Games Three and Four of the series will shift to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent next Tuesday and Friday. Game time both nights is 7:05 p.m.

