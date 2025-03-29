Broncos Shut Out in Game 1

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Harrison Meneghin made 21 saves for the shutout as the Swift Current Broncos fell 4-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals Friday night to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Tigers would get the ball rolling early in Game 1 with Oasiz Wiesblatt scoring 2:11 in to make it 1-0 Tigers, despite the early set back the Broncos and Tigers would play a tight first with the shots even at 7-7 with Medicine Hat leading 1-0 after 1.

Swift Current would push back in the second with three power plays but couldn't solve Meneghin leading to the Tigers getting a late 2nd goal with 4:10 left in the second to take 2-0 lead to the third.

Still pushing but no answers were found for the Broncos as eventually Oasiz Wiesblatt would have his hat-trick goal to make it 3-0 halfway through the period. Bryce Pickford would hit the empty net and the eventual 4-0 final would be in the books giving the Tigers a 1-0 series lead heading to Game 2.

Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck made 23 saves in the loss. The Broncos will look for a series split Saturday night at Co-op Place. Game time goes at 7 PM.

