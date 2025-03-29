Ratzlaff, T-Birds Steal Game One in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips fell short in Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinal with a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Hayden Pakkala found a rebound from an Antonio Martorana shot and scored a powerplay goal from the left circle to open the scoring for 3:41 into the opening period. Everett rookie Shea Busch crashed the crease for a finish on Austin Roest's redirection to tie the game for the Silvertips at 8:46 in the frame.

Brayden Holberton reclaimed the lead for the Thunderbirds with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 10:05, quickly striking after a faceoff win by Brock England.

Simon Lovsin gained insurance for the Thunderbirds by netting a rebound in the slot past the right side of Silvertips' netminder Raiden LeGall 1:54 into the second period.

Given a powerplay opportunity in the third period, Tarin Smith wired a wrist shot through Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff 8:15 into the third. Ratzlaff would shut the Silvertips down the rest of the way, finishing with 45 saves on 47 shots in the Game One win. LeGall stopped 31 of 34 for Everett.

Game Two will be played in Everett Saturday night at 6pm at Angel of the Winds Arena.

