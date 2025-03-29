Chiefs Score 4 Unanswered, Take Game 1 Over Vancouver 4-1

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs began Round 1 of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on the road in Langley on Friday night, taking on the 6-seed Giants. Spokane won all four regular season meetings between the teams, outscoring Vancouver 18-9 in the process.

It was a back and forth first period with both teams struggling to string together offense. The Chiefs managed 18 shots but it was the home team scoring first through a Lipinski tip-in on the power play at 13:44. Spokane was 0/1 on the power play in the first period and went into the break trailing by one.

Spokane's second line was the difference in the second period as Spokane jumped in front. Rasmus Ekström picked up the puck and flew down the right side before sliding it across the goal face to Oremba for Spokane's first playoff goal of 2025. Assanali Sarkenov also tallied an assist on the score.

Later in the period it was another tip-in goal, but this time from the visitors. Mayes kept the play alive at the blue line before firing on net for the Sarkenov tip. Spokane would finish the second period with a one goal lead after Assanali Sarkenov came alive with a goal and assist.

Persistence paid off in the third period as the top line in the WHL struck for Spokane's third of the night. After a quiet first 40 minutes, Catton and Van Olm combined to set up local B.C. product and WHL regular season scoring leader, Andrew Cristall, with his first playoff goal of 2025.

The Chiefs controlled large portions of the third period, pestering the Vancouver zone and keeping the Giant offense away from Dawson Cowan's net.

Cristall would finish off the game with an empty net goal at 18:15 and the Chiefs would take Game 1 by a score of 4-1.

Dawson Cowan picked up the win in goal for Spokane, making 25 saves and earned an assist on the empty net goal late in the third period. Spokane's offense tallied 44 shots, scoring four times while just two total penalties were called throughout the contest. Assanali Sarkenov (1G, 1A) and Shea Van Olm (2A) joined Cristall with two-point efforts.

Catch Game 2 between Spokane and Vancouver on Victory+ or 103.5 The Game on Sunday afternoon with a 4 PM PST Puck Drop.

Tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 in Spokane are on sale now! Don't miss a second of the action and pick up your tickets at www.spokanechiefs.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.