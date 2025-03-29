Broncos Search for Split in Medicine Hat
March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Swift Current Broncos will look to get on the board and back in their Eastern Conference Quarter Final against the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 2 at Co-op Place.
The Broncos fell in Game 1 Friday by a 4-0 count and trail the best of seven series 1-0 to the Tigers.
Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a natural hat-trick and Harrison Meneghin made 21 saves in a shutout effort with the Tigers defeating the Broncos 4-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarter-Final.
You can catch Game 2 live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, you can also watch for free on Victory+ - Away Feed for full local coverage starting at 6:45 with the pre-game show and puck-drop is set for 7 PM.
