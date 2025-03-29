Broncos Search for Split in Medicine Hat

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Swift Current Broncos will look to get on the board and back in their Eastern Conference Quarter Final against the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 2 at Co-op Place.

The Broncos fell in Game 1 Friday by a 4-0 count and trail the best of seven series 1-0 to the Tigers.

Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a natural hat-trick and Harrison Meneghin made 21 saves in a shutout effort with the Tigers defeating the Broncos 4-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarter-Final.

You can catch Game 2 live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, you can also watch for free on Victory+ - Away Feed for full local coverage starting at 6:45 with the pre-game show and puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.