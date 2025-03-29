Cougars Stage Epic Comeback, Stun Winterhawks 7-6 in Overtime Thriller

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - It was one of those games where you just had to be there. The Prince George Cougars erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to propel themselves to a miraculous 7-6 overtime victory over the Portland Winterhawks in Game 1 of the best-of-seven quarter-final at the CN Centre. The overtime goal, scored by Terik Parascak, went under review and was deemed a good goal.

GAME SUMMARY

The Winterhawks set the tone early, opening the scoring just 1:21 into the game with a goal from Josh Zakreski. At one point, Portland was outshooting Prince George 9-0. They extended their lead at 14:28 when a point shot from Carter Sotheran beat Josh Ravensbergen, making it 2-0. The Cougars found their rhythm as the period progressed, with Borya Valis scoring a tremendous goal in tight, maneuvering around Ondrej Stebetak to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, Portland responded swiftly at 17:29, as Josh Zakreski tallied his second goal of the night, restoring a two-goal advantage for the visitors after 20 minutes.

The Winterhawks continued their strong start in the second period, adding to their lead at 2:45 when Alex Weiermair made it 4-1. This ended Ravensbergen's night after allowing four goals on 21 shots, with Cooper Michaluk coming in for relief. The Cougars responded at 6:36, as Matteo Danis found the back of the net. However, Portland struck again just 85 seconds later at 8:01, regaining their three-goal lead and carrying a 5-2 advantage into the third period.

In the third, the Cougars turned the game upside down. Riley Heidt started the rally just 1:03 into the period, firing a wrist shot past Stebetak to make it 5-3. The momentum continued with back-to-back goals just 41 seconds apart-Terik Parascak netted his first of the playoffs at 7:09, followed by Matteo Danis scoring his second of the night at 7:50, tying the game at five and sending the 5,600-plus fans at CN Centre into a frenzy. Then, at 12:20, the Cougars took their first lead of the playoffs when Bauer Dumanski wristed a shot from the blue line past Stebetak, making it 6-5. However, Portland responded at 16:52, as Joel Plante found a loose puck and scored his first of the playoffs, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime belonged to Prince George. At the 6:40 mark, controversy struck when the net became dislodged due to Stebetak pushing it off with his skate. The puck, which came off the stick of Terik Parascak, was already on its way toward the goal and slipped through the Portland goaltender. Initially, the play was ruled no goal, but after further discussion and review, the call was overturned-sealing a massive Game 1 victory for the Cougars at the CN Centre.

STATS AND STANDOUTS:

-Terik Parasack and Boray Valis combined for four goals in the victory

-Aiden Foster put together a massive night for the Cougars compiling three assists in the win

THEY SAID IT:

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on the win...

"They're crazy games," said Lamb. "We didn't like our start at all. We were deer in the headlights at the start. We were nerved, we were tight, right through the whole group from our goalie on, and then we got playing in the third and we ended up winning the game"

Lamb on Aiden Foster...

"We switched around some lines and we found something that clicked. (Foster) is built for playoffs, isn't he? He's got that grit and he's not afraid to get in there and hit and that's what playoff hockey is. I thought we got physical in the third and we took overtime over."

Forward Aiden Foster on the win...

"Our line played unreal, we just the right things and this is one of my favorite games," said Foster. "(The fans) were a huge part of our win, I mean they stayed and supported us and that was the loudest crowd ever. It was hard for the opposing team to stick with it when they were that loud and that just motivated us more and gave us the legs and just energized our team."

Terik Parascak on the win...

"No words can describe that feeling, the fans came out tonight and it was such a special night for us," said Parascak. "That has to be (the loudest crowd), nothing comes close. You get goosebumps, everything, I can't imagine how an opposing team would feel in that atmosphere."

What's Next?

Game 2 of this best-of-seven quarterfinal goes down Saturday night at the CN Centre at 6:00 pm.

