Tigers Shut Out Broncos 4-0 to Take Early Series Lead

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers opened Round 1 of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Friday night against the 8th seeded Swift Current Broncos. The teams split the regular season series with two wins each.

The fans at Co-op Place have been waiting all year to watch this team in the postseason and they were loud from the opening faceoff. The Tigers fed off the excitement in the building and took the lead only 2:11 into the opening frame. Gavin McKenna intercepting the Broncos clearly attempt from the corner. He quickly found Oasiz Wiesblatt parked beside the net for an easy tap in.

The Tigers continued pushing hard but it they wouldn't get back on the board again until late in the second period. The combo of Wiesblatt and McKenna would connect again with 4:10 left in the middle frame. A Broncos pass would deflect off their skater to McKenna who tapped it forward to Wiesblatt. He skated in and deked out the goalie and put in his second on the forehand.

A power play midway through the third period gave the Tigers a little bit more breathing room. The power play moved the puck perfectly between the players. McKenna found Liam Ruck down low at the left-hand side of the net. Ruck immediately swung the puck through the crease to the other side with a backhand pass. Wiesblatt was able to complete the hat trick putting home the backdoor pass.

Down three late in the game, the Broncos decided they'd go with the extra skater. It wouldn't go as planned though as Bryce Pickford found the empty need to seal the 4-0 victory for the Tigers.

Harrison Meneghin had a night to remember in the Tiger's net. He stopped all 21 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout. Reid Dyck got the start in net for the Broncos. He kept his team in the game making 23 saves on 26 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 27

Swift Current - 21

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Ethan Neutens

The series continues tomorrow night with Game 2 at Co-op Place. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). Tickets are available on tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

