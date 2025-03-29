Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 2 at Prince George

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Game 2 of the best-of-seven series between Portland and Prince George gets underway less than 24 hours after the conclusion of Game 1. The Winterhawks will need to have short memories as they aim for the road split on Saturday night.

Puck Drop: 6:00 P.M.

Venue: CN Centre

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow Along: Box Score

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: X (Twitter) | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (6) at Prince George (7)

Game 2 - Saturday, March 29 - @PG - 6:00 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 - @POR - 7:00 p.m. (Toyota Fan Fest - 5:45-7:00 p.m.)

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Friday, April 4 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 - @PG - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Monday, April 7 - @PG - 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

Moving on quickly

Game 1 was an emotional rollercoaster for both teams on Friday. The Winterhawks played a tremendous 20 minutes to start the 2025 WHL Playoffs, scoring on their first shot, and holding a 3-1 advantage heading into the locker room. After falling behind 6-5 late in the third period, Joel Plante tied the game with his first career WHL Playoff goal in his first postseason game. However, a Terik Parascak shot 6:40 into overtime gave the Cougars a 7-6 win and a 1-0 series advantage.

Five Hawks skaters registered a multi-point night including: Diego Buttazzoni (1G, 2A after a scoring correction), Josh Zakreski (2G), and Kyle Chyzowski, Ryder Thompson and Max Pšenička all had two assists.

Going back to the 2024 WHL Western Conference Championship, the Hawks fell in Game 1 of that series as well, before winning the series in six games. Getting a road split tonight will give Portland a great opportunity with Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) at the VMC.

Keep in mind, three-on-three overtime goes away in the postseason. If the game is tied after 60 minutes, just like Friday, the two teams will take a 15-minute intermission break and return for continuous five-on-five overtime hockey until a winner is decided.

Lastly, line combinations are not required during playoffs, so only starters and scratches will be provided.

Watch With Us

The playoffs are an exciting time, and what is better than watching with fellow Winterhawks fans and the Rosebuds? Come out to Grains of Wrath (230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607) at 6:00 P.M. and catch all the action while enjoying great food and beverages!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend in person, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 2 in Prince George, click on the Away Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends!

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Game 2 Away Feed Link

Red Out the VMC

For Game 3 presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, and all of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats when the Hawks return home from Prince George to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone! And as a reminder, the doors will open at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of Game 3 for the Toyota Fan Fest on the concourse.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.