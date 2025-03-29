Winterhawks Fall in Overtime 7-6 in Game 1 to Cougars

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland dropped Game 1 of its first-round matchup with Prince George 7-6 in overtime. The Winterhawks led 5-2 going into the third period, fell behind 6-5, and forced the extra session with the equalizer at 16:52. The Cougars then won it on a Terik Parascak shot from the circle.

Round 1, Game 1: Prince George (7) vs. Portland (6)

SOG: PG (36) - POR (44)

PP: PG (0/2) - POR (1/4)

Saves: Ravensbergen (15/19) Michaluk (23/25) - Štěbeták (29/36)

SCORING:

POR - Josh Zakreski (1) from Jordan Duguay and Diego Buttazzoni

POR - Carter Sotheran (1) from Diego Buttazzoni (four-on-four)

PG - Borya Valis (1) from Kohen Ziemmer and Aiden Foster

POR - Josh Zakreski (2) from Max Pšenička and Ryder Thompson

POR - Alex Weiermair (1) from Kyle Chyzowski

PG - Matteo Danis (1) from Leith Hunter and Aiden Foster

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (1) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)

PG - Riley Heidt (1) from Carson Carrels

PG - Terik Parascak (1) from Borya Vallis and Villiam Kmec

PG - Matteo Danis (2) from Jett Lajoie and Aiden Foster

PG - Bauer Dumanski (1) from Terik Parascak and Borya Valis

POR - Joel Plante (1) from Ryder Thompson and Max Pšenička

PG - Terik Parascak (2) from Ben Riche and Corbin Vaughan

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland started the game in near-perfect fashion. Josh Zakreski, who was the leading goal scorer in the regular-season series, scored on the Winterhawks' first shot of the game. Diego Buttazzoni, who entered the playoffs on an 11-game scoring streak, combined with 2024-2025 Portland Rookie of the Year Jordan Duguay to set up the Saskatchewan native for a wrist shot from the slot. Some after-the-whistle roughing penalties led to four-on-four action. Buttazzoni drove toward the net and tried to wrap the puck to the left of Prince George starting goalie Josh Ravensbergen, but the puck popped out to the slot. Carter Sotheran, who played his 200th career WHL game the last day of the regular season, pounced on the opportunity and made no mistake. 2:04 later, Borya Valis brought the Cougar fans at the CN Centre to their feet as he got the No. 5 seed on the board. However, Portland, via Zakreski again, responded 57 seconds later. Max Pšenička put an area pass perfectly between the two back-skating defensemen for Prince George. Zakreski raced in and beat Ravensbergen to the far post.

In the second period, the Winterhawks picked up right where they left off in the opening 20 minutes. Captain Kyle Chyzowski forced a turnover on a Cougars zone exit. He then hit linemate Alex Weiermair with enough time and space to pick his spot high blocker on Ravensbergen. Mark Lamb then replaced Ravensbergen with Cooper Michaluk. Prince George cut the deficit to 4-2 when 19-year-old Matteo Danis' shot from a tight angle bounced in off Ondřej Štěbeták. Once again, Buttazzoni made his presence felt on the ice with a one-timer goal on the power play 1:35 later. Štěbeták's biggest save of the opening 40 minutes came while the Cougars were shorthanded. Terik Parascak went in alone on the Czechia netminder, but his attempt to beat the 17-year-old rookie through the five-hole was denied.

Trailing 5-2 entering the 3rd period, the Cougars came out of the intermission on a mission and tied the game in 7:50. Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt's wrist shot got the Cougars comeback started. Then, goals 41 seconds apart from Parascak and Danis evened the score at five.

Bauer Dumanski gave the hosts a 6-5 lead with a slap shot from the top of the circles, and all the momentum belonged to the hosts as they had the lead with 7:40 to play in regulation.

The Hawks dug deep and were able to force overtime courtesy of Joel Plante's first career WHL Playoff goal on a backhanded shot from the slot. However, Parascak won the game on his sixth shot of the night. The net came off, but the officials determined the integrity of the goal was preserved.

UP NEXT:

Both teams need to have quick memories and fast-recovering bodies as Game 2 in this best-of-seven series begins in less than 24 hours.

Join fellow Winterhawks fans at our official watch party at 6:00 P.M. at Grains of Wrath (at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607).

The series then shifts back to the Rose City for Games 3 and 4 (and Game 5, if necessary). Toyota Fan Fest is back again this year starting at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1.

