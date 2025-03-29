Oil Kings Look to Build More Momentum Heading into Game 2

Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders are getting set for game two of their best-of-seven playoff series tonight back in Prince Albert.

Last night, the Oil Kings grabbed a 3-1 win with the help of two goals from Gracyn Sawchyn, and 31 saves from Alex Worthington. It was Sawchyn's first WHL Playoff two-goal game, while Worthington was starting his first WHL Playoff game.

Holding a 1-0 lead while starting on the road, the Oil Kings have effectively taken home ice advantage away from the Raiders and will look to take a hefty 2-0 series lead. Historically, the Oil Kings are 13-3 when winning game one of a playoff series. Moving into game two, they are 15-6-2 all-time in the second game of a series.

In last night's game, the Oil Kings did an excellent job on the penalty kill, but will look to stay out of the box against the WHL's third-ranked powerplay in the regular season.

In the regular season, Edmonton was solid in the second of back-to-back games, going 8-6-0-1.

Game time from Prince Albert is 7 p.m.

