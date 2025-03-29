Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 2 vs Swift Current

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Broncos: The Tigers and Swift Current Broncos faced off four times during the regular season. The teams split the season series with two wins each. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the way for the Tigers with six points (3G, 3A) in four games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

Round 1 Schedule

Game 1 - Swift Current 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 - Friday, March 28 (7:00 PM)

Game 2 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, March 29 (7:00 PM)

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Tuesday, April 1 (7:00 PM)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Wednesday, April 2 (7:00 PM)

Game 5 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 4 (7:00 PM)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Sunday, April 6 (5:00 PM)*

Game 7 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 8 (7:00 PM)*

*If necessary.

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Swift Current Broncos 4-0 in Game One at Co-op Place. Oasiz Wiesblatt (3G) and Gavin McKenna (3A) led the Tigers with three points each. Bryce Pickford added an empty netter in the victory. Harrison Meneghin had a fantastic game stopping all 21 shots he faced. The victory was his first career playoff shutout and extended his win streak to eight games.

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

47-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (25-7-2-0)

Away (22-10-1-1)

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)

Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (3) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (3) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (1.000)

Points - Gavin McKenna / Oasiz Wiesblatt (3) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (0.00)

PIMs - Niilopekka Muhonen (4) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna / Oasiz Wiesblatt (+3)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 1 - 4 - 25.0%

Penalty Kill: 4 - 4 - 100.0%

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win Vs Swift Current - Sat. Mar 29 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win @ Swift Current - Tues. Apr 1 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win @ Swift Current - Wed. Apr 2 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Calgary 5-2 Win Vs Swift Current - Fri. Apr 4 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Swift Current 4-0 Win @ Swift Current - Sun. Apr 6 5:00 PM (MST)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.