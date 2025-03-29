Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 2) - March 29, 2025
March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans had no shortage of scoring opportunities on Friday night, but Victoria Royals goaltender Johnny Hicks made clutch saves at key times, backstopping the Royals to a 3-0 victory and a 1-0 series lead.
The game started a bit slow as the shots were just 9-3 in favour of Victoria through 20 minutes. Lukas Matecha made two key stops on Kenta Isogai in the first period to keep it scoreless after one.
Brandon Lisowsky opened the scoring with a power play goal 13:30 into the second and the Royals took a 1-0 lead into the third. Lisowsky added his second of the midway through the third before Cole Reschny rounded out the scoring with 3:16 remaining. Final shots read 24-22 Victoria.
SCORING LEADERS (Regular season)
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Max Curran (22-52-74) Cole Reschny (26-66-92)
Jake Sloan (29-44-73) Teydon Trembecky (46-42-88)
Brandon Whynott (26-34-60) Kenta Isogai (32-46-78)
SPECIAL TEAMS (Regular season)
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Power Play - 17.4% (41-for-236) Power Play - 28.6% (72-for-252)
Penalty Kill - 77.4% (192-for-248) Penalty Kill - 73.0% (157-for-215)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Broncos Search for Split in Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Look to Build More Momentum Heading into Game 2 - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 2) - March 29, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 2 at Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Fall in Overtime 7-6 in Game 1 to Cougars - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Shut Out in Game 1 - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Stage Epic Comeback, Stun Winterhawks 7-6 in Overtime Thriller - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Take Game One - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Chiefs Draw First Blood, Take Series Opener 4-1 Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Shut Out Broncos 4-0 to Take Early Series Lead - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Score 4 Unanswered, Take Game 1 Over Vancouver 4-1 - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 2) - March 29, 2025
- Americans Blanked 3-0 In Game One By Royals
- Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 1) - March 28, 2025
- Charlie Elick signs three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus Blue Jackets
- Americans Announce 2024-25 Team Awards