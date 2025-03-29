Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 2) - March 29, 2025

March 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans had no shortage of scoring opportunities on Friday night, but Victoria Royals goaltender Johnny Hicks made clutch saves at key times, backstopping the Royals to a 3-0 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The game started a bit slow as the shots were just 9-3 in favour of Victoria through 20 minutes. Lukas Matecha made two key stops on Kenta Isogai in the first period to keep it scoreless after one.

Brandon Lisowsky opened the scoring with a power play goal 13:30 into the second and the Royals took a 1-0 lead into the third. Lisowsky added his second of the midway through the third before Cole Reschny rounded out the scoring with 3:16 remaining. Final shots read 24-22 Victoria.

SCORING LEADERS (Regular season)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Max Curran (22-52-74) Cole Reschny (26-66-92)

Jake Sloan (29-44-73) Teydon Trembecky (46-42-88)

Brandon Whynott (26-34-60) Kenta Isogai (32-46-78)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Regular season)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 17.4% (41-for-236) Power Play - 28.6% (72-for-252)

Penalty Kill - 77.4% (192-for-248) Penalty Kill - 73.0% (157-for-215)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.