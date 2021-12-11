Wild Third Period Downs K-Wings
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZAOO, MI- A rough third frame saw the Kalamazoo Wings (10-8-0-0) fall to the Fort Wayne Komets (12-6-2-0) on Elf Night at Wings Event Center on Saturday.
The K-Wings opened the scoring just 2:42 into the contest. In a shorthand situation, Kalamazoo forced a turnover in the Komets zone. Kalamazoo Forward Erik Bradford beat the goalie with a nice move to push the K-Wings in front 1-0.
The scoring flood gates opened in the second frame. K-Wings forward Logan Lambdin tapped a goal top shelf on a nice pass from Kyle Blaney giving Kalamazoo a 2-0 lead. Fort Wayne would respond with a 5-on-3 power-play goal from defensemen Connor Corcoran. Fellow Komet defensemen Blake Siebenaler would add another goal to tie it up at two to finish off the period.
In the third period, Blaney sent the puck onto the stick of Zach Jordan, who promptly sent a snapper top shelf to give Kalamazoo the 3-2 lead. The Komets would respond with five unanswered goals, including an unassisted goal from center ice by Komets defenseman Zach Tolkinen.
Kalamazoo Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 25 of the 32 shots he faced in the 7-3 loss.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021
- Stingrays Can't Overcome Three Opening Period Goals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Keenan, Albert Score as Toledo Falls to the Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators on Saturday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman Nets Hat Trick in Railers 4-2 Teddy Bear Toss Win Saturday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Wild Third Period Downs K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Tricked by Mikhalchuk, Icemen in 7-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sylvester and Kielly Play Hero on Marvel Night for Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hausinger Brings Teddy Bears, Hats and a Win on Elf Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Bricknell and Romano Lead Comeback Effort, Mariners Fall a Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Florida Capsize Norfolk 4-0 for Three-Game Sweep - Florida Everblades
- Lions Winning Streak Comes to a Close in St. John's - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Get Past Lions 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 11, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Riley Mckay Recalled by the IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Sunday Road Game at Adirondack Postponed - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Look to Finish off Three-Game Home Stretch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 8 Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- First-Place Everblades Go for the Sweep in Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Allen Holds off Thunder Comeback Bid - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Thump Mavericks, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Goals in Each Period Lead Steelheads Past Stingrays, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hard Fought Match Ends with Idaho on Top - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Gas Fuel, Take 6-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Fall to Heartlanders, 3-2, in First Shootout of the Year - Toledo Walleye
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena Features First Shootout Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Take Both Games in Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.