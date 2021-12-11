Wild Third Period Downs K-Wings

KALAMAZAOO, MI- A rough third frame saw the Kalamazoo Wings (10-8-0-0) fall to the Fort Wayne Komets (12-6-2-0) on Elf Night at Wings Event Center on Saturday.

The K-Wings opened the scoring just 2:42 into the contest. In a shorthand situation, Kalamazoo forced a turnover in the Komets zone. Kalamazoo Forward Erik Bradford beat the goalie with a nice move to push the K-Wings in front 1-0.

The scoring flood gates opened in the second frame. K-Wings forward Logan Lambdin tapped a goal top shelf on a nice pass from Kyle Blaney giving Kalamazoo a 2-0 lead. Fort Wayne would respond with a 5-on-3 power-play goal from defensemen Connor Corcoran. Fellow Komet defensemen Blake Siebenaler would add another goal to tie it up at two to finish off the period.

In the third period, Blaney sent the puck onto the stick of Zach Jordan, who promptly sent a snapper top shelf to give Kalamazoo the 3-2 lead. The Komets would respond with five unanswered goals, including an unassisted goal from center ice by Komets defenseman Zach Tolkinen.

Kalamazoo Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 25 of the 32 shots he faced in the 7-3 loss.

