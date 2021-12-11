ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that tonight's Adirondack at Reading and Sunday's Maine at Adirondack games have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

Make-up dates have not been determined at this time. More information for ticket holders will be available in the coming days.

