ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that tonight's Adirondack at Reading and Sunday's Maine at Adirondack games have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
Make-up dates have not been determined at this time. More information for ticket holders will be available in the coming days.
Check out the Adirondack Thunder Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 11, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Riley Mckay Recalled by the IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Sunday Road Game at Adirondack Postponed - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Look to Finish off Three-Game Home Stretch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 8 Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- First-Place Everblades Go for the Sweep in Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Allen Holds off Thunder Comeback Bid - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Thump Mavericks, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Goals in Each Period Lead Steelheads Past Stingrays, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hard Fought Match Ends with Idaho on Top - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Gas Fuel, Take 6-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Fall to Heartlanders, 3-2, in First Shootout of the Year - Toledo Walleye
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena Features First Shootout Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Take Both Games in Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12
- Mareks Mitens Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Thunder Take Care of Mariners to Extend Win Streak to Four Straight
- Thunder Net Four Goals in the Third to Beat Mariners, 4-1
- Payne's Highlight Reel Goal Derails Worcester, 3-2