Riley Mckay Recalled by the IceHogs

December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Saturday that they have recalled forward Riley McKay from the Fuel.

McKay, 22, returns to the IceHogs after playing in 19 games with the Fuel this season. The Swan River, Manitoba native has played in a total of 24 ECHL games over the past two seasons tallying three goals, five assists and 81 penalty minutes. McKay returns to the IceHogs with 12 AHL contests under his belt earning one assist.

