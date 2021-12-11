Hausinger Brings Teddy Bears, Hats and a Win on Elf Night
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- Cam Hausinger made items rain down onto the ice at WesBanco Arena all night on Saturday. His first goal set off the annual Teddy Bear Toss, his second goal was the game winner, and his third completed the team's third hat trick of the campaign, as the Wheeling Nailers found the presents on Elf Night in a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones.
The two teams played to a scoreless first period, as the anticipation for the annual Teddy Bear Toss was building in the arena. At the 7:34 mark of the middle frame, the big moment happened during a Wheeling power play. Josh Maniscalco slid the puck to Cam Hausinger, who launched a perfectly placed wrist shot from the left circle, which flew into the top-right corner of the cage. Maniscalco extended his point streak to seven with the primary assist, while Chris Ortiz also picked up a helper.
The Nailers faced their biggest challenge at the start of the third, as they faced a two-man disadvantage. The penalty killers almost got to the finish line, but Yushiroh Hirano tapped in a feed from Louie Caporusso with three seconds remaining on the second minor. Wheeling bounced back well, regaining the lead with a power play goal at the 4:15 mark. Ortiz delivered a tape-to-tape pass across the top of the crease for Hausinger, who elevated a shot over Sean Bonar's right pad. 1:40 later, Hausinger struck again, as he roofed a shot into the top-right corner to complete his first career hat trick. The defense and goaltending took charge from there, and Jared Cockrell turned on the red light one more time into an empty net for the 4-1 triumph.
Louis-Philip Guindon had a terrific game in goal for the Nailers, as he earned the victory by denying 32 of the 33 shots he faced, while adding an assist. Sean Bonar took the loss for Cincinnati, as he made 31 saves on 34 shots.
The Nailers and Cyclones will meet again on Sunday at 4:10. After the game, fans can skate with the odd-numbered players and Santa. Another exciting upcoming promotion is the traditional New Year's Eve Game, which will be Gatsby themed. Season memberships, single game tickets, and holiday packages are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
