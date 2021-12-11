Goals in Each Period Lead Steelheads Past Stingrays, 3-1

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (13-7-1) showed consistent pressure throughout the game, taking down the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-2) with a 3-1 win on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,252 fans, the seventh sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

For the third-straight game, the Steelheads struck first with this one coming in the opening frame. After a good offensive possession, defenseman Darren Brady (8:45 1st) took a one-time shot from the top of the slot to snag that early advantage. The Stingrays converted on their first power play late in the first period to knot the game, 1-1. At nearly the same time as in the first period, Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak (8:44 2nd) buried his own rebound from the right circle to take the one-goal edge. That momentum carried into the third period, when forward Colby McAuley (0:54 3rd) scored on a breakaway to double the lead at 3-1, and the Steelheads locked down from there for the win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Darren Brady (opening goal)

2. IDH - Colby McAuley (goal)

3. IDH - Jake Kupsky (Win, 26-27 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colby McAuley (F) - breakaway goal in return to lineup

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colby McAuley: After missing three games, McAuley came back to the lineup with a goal, marking his third three-game point streak. He has points in six of his last seven contests (3-3-6) since November 17.

- Shawn McBride: For the second time in three games, McBride earned a multi-assist night, helping on the game-winning goal and insurance tally. He has five assists over his last three games and is now second on the team in assists (10).

- A.J. White: White earned another assist on the opening goal, extending his point streak to seven games (2-6-8). He has points in 11 of his last 12 games and leads the team in all scoring categories (8-11-19).

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky earned his fifth win on the season with a 26-save effort, now holding opponents to just one goal in two games. Kupsky now sits second in the ECHL in goals-against average (1.69).

CATCH OF THE DAY

For the third-straight home series, the Steelheads have won the opening two games to not only take the series but also continue their trend of winning at least two-thirds of home games. The Steelheads have been exceptional in starting off series, owning a 7-1-0 record on both Wednesday and Friday at home with their lone loss coming on October 29 against Rapid City. The Steelheads have outscored their opponents 32-16 in those games and now possess wins in eight of 11 games at home this season while earning at least a share of the weekend set in all five attempts in 2021.

ATTENDANCE: 5,252 (7th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Stingrays finish their three-game weekend on Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are limited availability by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

