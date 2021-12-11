Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators on Saturday Night

Duluth, GA. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits' comeback efforts fell short as they dropped a 6-4 decision at Gas South Arena on Saturday night.

In the opening moments of the first period, Swamp Rabbits defensemen Roshen Jaswal scored his first ECHL goal to give his team the 1-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, Cody Sylvester answered Jaswal's goal for the Gladiators, before Jackson Leef's second of the season, at the 5:43 mark, gave the Swamp Rabbits the 2-1 advantage.

At the 1:30 mark of the second period, Mike Pelech scored to tie the game for the Gladiators before his teammate, Kameron Kielly gave Atlanta the 3-2 lead at 2:42.

Early in the third, Sylvester would extend the Gladiators advantage with his second of the game at 1:25 before Kielly would score his second at 11:38. Greenville's Diego Cuglietta would score his eighth of the season to cut the Atlanta lead to two at 13:58. Liam Pecararo, with his eighth goal of the campaign, brought the Swamp Rabbits within a single strike. At 19:11, Hugo Roy scored an empty-net goal to secure the 6-4 Gladiators victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 8-9-1-1 while the Icemen improve to 10-8-2-0 on the season.

Greenville returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. to take on the Gladiators to close out the weekend.

