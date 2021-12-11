Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators on Saturday Night
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Duluth, GA. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits' comeback efforts fell short as they dropped a 6-4 decision at Gas South Arena on Saturday night.
In the opening moments of the first period, Swamp Rabbits defensemen Roshen Jaswal scored his first ECHL goal to give his team the 1-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, Cody Sylvester answered Jaswal's goal for the Gladiators, before Jackson Leef's second of the season, at the 5:43 mark, gave the Swamp Rabbits the 2-1 advantage.
At the 1:30 mark of the second period, Mike Pelech scored to tie the game for the Gladiators before his teammate, Kameron Kielly gave Atlanta the 3-2 lead at 2:42.
Early in the third, Sylvester would extend the Gladiators advantage with his second of the game at 1:25 before Kielly would score his second at 11:38. Greenville's Diego Cuglietta would score his eighth of the season to cut the Atlanta lead to two at 13:58. Liam Pecararo, with his eighth goal of the campaign, brought the Swamp Rabbits within a single strike. At 19:11, Hugo Roy scored an empty-net goal to secure the 6-4 Gladiators victory.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 8-9-1-1 while the Icemen improve to 10-8-2-0 on the season.
Greenville returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. to take on the Gladiators to close out the weekend.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021
- Stingrays Can't Overcome Three Opening Period Goals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Keenan, Albert Score as Toledo Falls to the Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators on Saturday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman Nets Hat Trick in Railers 4-2 Teddy Bear Toss Win Saturday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Wild Third Period Downs K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Tricked by Mikhalchuk, Icemen in 7-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sylvester and Kielly Play Hero on Marvel Night for Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hausinger Brings Teddy Bears, Hats and a Win on Elf Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Bricknell and Romano Lead Comeback Effort, Mariners Fall a Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Florida Capsize Norfolk 4-0 for Three-Game Sweep - Florida Everblades
- Lions Winning Streak Comes to a Close in St. John's - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Get Past Lions 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 11, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Riley Mckay Recalled by the IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Sunday Road Game at Adirondack Postponed - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Look to Finish off Three-Game Home Stretch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 8 Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- First-Place Everblades Go for the Sweep in Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Allen Holds off Thunder Comeback Bid - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Thump Mavericks, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Goals in Each Period Lead Steelheads Past Stingrays, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hard Fought Match Ends with Idaho on Top - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Gas Fuel, Take 6-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Fall to Heartlanders, 3-2, in First Shootout of the Year - Toledo Walleye
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena Features First Shootout Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Take Both Games in Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.