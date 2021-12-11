Mariners Sunday Road Game at Adirondack Postponed
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL on Saturday announced that the Mariners road game at Adirondack on Sunday, December 12th has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The Mariners road game tonight at Worcester is still on as scheduled for a 7:05 PM faceoff.
