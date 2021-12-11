ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Kansas City's Ulett fined, suspended

Kansas City's Loren Ulett has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #260, Kansas City at Rapid City, on Dec. 10.

Ulett was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 18:05 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Ulett will miss Kansas City's game at Rapid City tonight (Dec. 11).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Kearley fined

Florida's Jake Kearley has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #259, Florida at Norfolk, on Dec. 10.

Kearley was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 18:51 of the first period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

