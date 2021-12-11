Lions Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 8 Games
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions are riding a seven-game winning streak after last night's 3-2 victory in St. John's. They'll be taking to the ice once again late this afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre for game two of three against the Newfoundland Growlers. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).
Éric Bélanger's Lions sport an 11-7-0 record, while the Growlers are at 14-5-0.
Players to watch
Alexis D'Aoust leads the Lions with three game-winning goals.
Zach O'Brien is the Growlers leading point getter with 24 points in 19 games.
