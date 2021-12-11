First-Place Everblades Go for the Sweep in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - After posting convincing wins over the Norfolk Admirals in the first two games of the current three-game series at Scope Arena, the first-place Florida Everblades look to finish off the series sweep Saturday night at 7:30 pm. The Everblades remain scorching hot on the road, running their record away from home to 8-0-2-1 record.

THE OPPONENT: Norfolk is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. The Admirals (10-10-0-1) have collected 21 points which places them fourth in the ECHL South Division standings. Alex Tonge leads the Norfolk club with 18 points and 11 assists, while Chase Lang is the top Admiral with eight goals. Goaltender Beck Warm has been solid all season and ranks 10th in the league with a 2.27 GAA with an impressive .930 save percentage.

THE SERIES: With two victories to open the series, the Everblades holds a commanding 22-4-4 (.800) advantage in the all-time series with Norfolk dating back to 2015-16 following the Admirals' move from Bakersfield, California. This season, the Everblades and Admirals have met five times, with the Blades recording a 3-1-0-1 record.

LAST TIME OUT: On Friday, Alex Aleardi registered two goals and two assists, five other teammates found the back of the net and the Florida Everblades scored a season-high seven goals en route to a dominant 7-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals Friday night at Scope Arena. With a second-straight victory in Virginia, the Everblades improved to 8-0-2-1 on the road in 2021-22 and 10-6-2-3 overall this season.

POINTS FOR EVERYONE!: In addition to six different goal scorers in Friday's 7-3 win, nine different Everblades were credited with assists in the contest, with Joe Pendenza, Alex Aleardi, Levko Koper and Ben Masella each registering two helpers. Aleardi posted the first four-point game by an Everblade this season, while Koper and Pendenza hit the three-point milestone for the first time this year.

WINIECKI KEEPS WOLLING: Blake Winiecki picked up an assist in Friday's victory and has now registered at least one point for the Everblades in 16 of the last 17 games. Following an abundant 10-game point streak that spanned most of November, the Lakeville, Minnesota native now rides a six-game point streak in which he has registered seven points (2 G, 5 A). In his last 17 games, Blake has picked up 23 points (12 G, 11 A). Winiecki has factored into the scoring in 18 of 21 games this season.

AMAZING ALEX: Alex Aleardi is carrying a three-game point streak and a two-game goal streak into Saturday's tilt. With 10 goals and 10 assists on the season, Aleardi has scored three goals in the last two games, while also recording four assists over the last three games.

MORE STREAKING BLADES: Bobo Carpenter also carries a three-game point streak into Saturday's game, as he has three points (2 G, 1 A) over that stretch. Joe Pendenza sports a two-game goal streak, while Jake Jaremko, Blake Winiecki and Kody McDonald also ride two-game assist streaks.

AFTER NORFOLK: Following the team's stay in the Hampton Roads area, the Blades will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 15 as the Atlanta Gladiators skate into town for a 7:30 tilt. As is the case for every Wednesday home game, join us for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID. Make plans to be a part of the action and purchase tickets for all future Everblades games.

WHO: Everblades vs. Norfolk Admirals

WHERE: Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.)

WHEN: Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

