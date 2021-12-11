Solar Bears Tricked by Mikhalchuk, Icemen in 7-2 Loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kyle Topping scored his first of the season and Tristin Langan scored a shorthanded goal, but the Orlando Solar Bears (11-10-1-0) were unable to contain the Jacksonville Icemen (12-8-1-1), who were led by a hat trick performance from Vladislav Mikhalchuk, and Orlando fell by a 7-2 score on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

1st Period

JAX Goal: Vladislav Mikhalchuk (2) at 13:33. Assisted by Croix Evingson.

JAX Goal: Ara Nazarian (6) at 14:23. Assisted by Jacob Friend.

SHOTS: ORL 6, JAX 9

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Kyle Topping (1) at 1:52. Assisted by Dmitry Semykin and Joe Garreffa.

JAX Goal: Vladislav Mikhalchuk (3) at 3:59. Assisted by Craig Martin and Jacob Panetta.

JAX Goal: Ben Hawerchuk (4) at 5:16. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Croix Evingson.

JAX Goal: Joey Sides (4) at 18:39. Assisted by Christopher Brown and Ara Nazarian.

SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 9

3rd Period

JAX Goal: Vladislav Mikhalchuk (4) at 0:53. Assisted by Luke Lynch.

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (2) [SH] at 6:26.

JAX Goal: Luke Lynch (5) at 13:05. Assisted by Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Craig Martin.

SHOTS: ORL 11, JAX 10

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 8-for-12; Zach Émond, 13-for-16

JAX: François Brassard, 24-for-26

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their road trip when they visit the Allen Americans on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

