ECHL Transactions - December 11
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 11, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Ryan Cloonan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Jones, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jeremy Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence
Delete Nick Master, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Dan Cadigan, D signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Aaron Luchuk, F returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Hugo Alnefelt, G placed on reserve
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Rapid City:
Add Derek Perl, D activated from reserve
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve
Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson
Wheeling:
Add Nick Mangone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G returned from loan to Utica
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Paul Thompson, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Charlie Spetz, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Brian Wilson, G released as EBUG
