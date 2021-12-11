ECHL Transactions - December 11

December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 11, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Ryan Cloonan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Jones, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jeremy Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence

Delete Nick Master, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Dan Cadigan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Aaron Luchuk, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Hugo Alnefelt, G placed on reserve

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Rapid City:

Add Derek Perl, D activated from reserve

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve

Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson

Wheeling:

Add Nick Mangone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G returned from loan to Utica

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Paul Thompson, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Charlie Spetz, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Brian Wilson, G released as EBUG

