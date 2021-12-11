Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears

December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Aaron Luchuk has been returned to the club following his release from his Professional Try-Out agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Luchuk, 24, rejoins the Solar Bears, where he was fourth in ECHL scoring at the time of his recall on Nov. 29 with 22 points (9g-13a) in 16 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.