Lions Winning Streak Comes to a Close in St. John's

The Lions saw their seven-game winning streak come to a close on Saturday night in St. John's, as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated Trois-Rivières by a score of 5-4.

Newfoundland's Riley McCourt scored the only goal of the first period when he found the netting past Lions goalkeeper Kevin Poulin at the halfway mark, giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Zach O'Brien scored his eighth goal of the season to double the Growlers' lead. A few minutes later, Lions captain Cédric Montminy scored to get Trois-Rivières to within one goal.

The Growlers took control of the game in the third period with three straight goals to extend their lead to 5-1. As the clock was winding down the Lions scored three goals of their own within 28 seconds (Alexis D'Aoust with two and Cédric Montminy) to narrow the margin to only one goal.

However, even with the Lions' determined effort with little time remaining, Newfoundland goaltender Keith Petruzzelli shut the door and the Growlers won the game by a final score of 5-4.

The Lions face the Growlers for the third and final time in the three-game series on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in St. John's.

The Lions' next home game will be December 15 when the Maine Mariners visit Trois-Rivières.

