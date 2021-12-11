Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 11, 2021

December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Craig Martin

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

December 11, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Icemen Fans Assemble! Tonight is Marvel Super-Hero Night, and the Icemen will wear Iron Man themed jerseys while their opponent, the Orlando Solar Bears, will wear Loki jerseys. The Icemen showed off some their heroics last night as they rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to earn a 6-4 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The win marked the fourth time this season the Icemen have trailed by two goals in a game only to rally and win. Friday's victory propelled the Icemen to second place in the South Division, just one point back of the first-place Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears are coming off a 4-0 setback last night in Atlanta.

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series against the Icemen 3-2-0-0 while also leading the All-Time series 35-13-3-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Craig Martin recorded his sixth multi-point game last night with a goal and an assist. Martin has now accrued 14 points in the last eight games....Abbott Girduckis recorded his second 3-point performance last night, scoring twice and adding an assist....Christopher Brown leads the Icemen in scoring against Orlando this season with seven points....The Icemen have scored a power play goal in each of their last four games (five total).

About the Solar Bears: The Solar Bears received a big boost to their lineup this afternoon with the return of Aaron Luchuk, who returned to the team after earning a call-up with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.. Luchuk has posted six points (4g, 2a) in three games against the Icemen this season....Orlando sports the third ranked power play in the league at 26.2%....Goaltender Brad Barone ranks fifth in the league with a 1.92 goals-against average.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight: Marvel Night/Jersey Auction! The Iron Man/Icemen jerseys will be available for auction beginning tonight on the Icemen App. The auction will run through January 1.

Wednesday, December 15 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer & Wine Night!

2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, January 17, Icemen vs. ECHL All-Stars! Fan Fest set for Sunday, January 16.

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union

