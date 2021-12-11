Glads Look to Finish off Three-Game Home Stretch

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (9-8-2-0) welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-8-1-1) to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice tonight for the last contest in a three-game home stretch for the Glads. Tonight is the fifth of fifteen meetings between the Gladiators and the Swamp Rabbits. Atlanta is 2-2-0-0 against Greenville throughout the previous four encounters.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

The Swamp Rabbits had earned points in five straight games prior to last night's 6-4 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen. After a 2-6-0-0 start, Greenville is 6-2-1-1 in their last ten games. In those last ten contests, the Swamp Rabbits have averaged 3.70 goals for per game. Liam Pecararo leads the way offensively for Greenville with 16 points (7G-9A) in 13 games this season. Diego Cuglietta has posted 16 points (7G-9A) in 11 games with the Swamp Rabbits since coming over on a trade from the Indy Fuel. Max Zimmer and Nikita Pavlychev have also been productive recently, and both players have recorded goals in their last two games.

Last Meeting

The most recent meeting between Atlanta and Greenville took place in Duluth on Thanksgiving and concluded with the Gladiators claiming a 4-3 victory. Goaltender Tyler Parks was stellar throughout the game and stopped 42 of 45 shots. Hugo Roy collected two goals, while Mike Pelech and Gabe Guertler also found the back of the net to steer Atlanta to victory.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators re-entered the win column on Friday with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Solar Bears on home ice. Mike Turner led off the scoring for Atlanta when he cashed a rebound in the first frame. Luke Nogard struck on the power play for the Gladiators with a sharp wrist shot early in the second period. Later in the second, Tyler Kobryn potted his second goal of the season to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead. Kameron Kielly scored the fourth and final goal of the game for the Gladiators after knocking in a loose puck in the Orlando zone. Goaltender Tyler Parks made 39 saves en route to his second shutout performance of the season.

Parksy!

Tyler Parks recorded his second shutout of the season on Friday with a 39-save shutout against Orlando. By blanking the opposition twice this year, Parks is tied for the second-highest shutout total in the ECHL. The Gladiators have now earned points in Parks' last five starts. His eight wins place him fourth amongst ECHL goaltenders this season. The 6-foot-6 netminder owns the sixth-best goals-against average in the ECHL at 1.89, and his .935 save percentage is the fourth-best mark in the league.

Kielly Breaks Through

ï»¿Atlanta winger Kameron Kielly popped offensively on Friday against Orlando with a goal and two assists. The Gladiators traded for Kielly's ECHL rights back in November, and the forward signed with the team on Thanksgiving. After being held scoreless in his first five games with the Gladiators, Kielly now has four points in his last three games. Kielly played two games with the Belleville Senators in the AHL earlier in the season.

Tally for Turner

Gladiators forward Mike Turner scored the first goal of the game against Orlando on Friday in the first period. The marker was not only the first of the contest, but it was also Turner's first of the season. After ringing the pipe a handful of times in the past few weeks, Turner found goal sheet for the first time since Feb. 16 of 2019 when he skated with the Rapid City Rush. The Chicago, Illinois native did not play professionally in the last two seasons and earned his way onto Atlanta's squad after signing a PTO in October.

ï»¿ WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

