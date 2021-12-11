Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers heads to Tucson for what will be his fist appearance in the AHL. The rookie defenseman has appeared in 18 games for the Rush and scored two goals along with one assist. He turned pro for the 2021-22 season following a four-year college hockey career at Mercyhurst University.

In separate transactions, defenseman Derek Perl and forward Garrett Klotz have been activated off the reserve list and forward Zach Court has been placed on the reserve list.

The Rush hit the ice again on Saturday for Rush Gives Back Night and the Teddy Bear Toss. Every ticket in the building will be $25 and the Rush will donate $5 from each ticket sold to Sacred Mountain Retreat Center and United Way of the Black Hills. The night's presenting sponsor, Black Hills Energy, will match the Rush's donation up to $10,000. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

