Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena Features First Shootout Win

Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders won their first shootout in team history, 3-2, against the Toledo Walleye on the team's first ever Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena.

Joe Widmar was the hero with the shootout-winning goal in the bottom of the third round, the only score of the skills competition. Trevin Kozlowski continued his hot streak saving 33 in the win and all three in the shootout. Over his last four games, Kozlowski is averaging 37 saves a game.

Cole Stallard triggered the teddy tossing less than four minutes into the game with a goal at net front and the bears began to fly. Once the puck crossed the line, fans started throwing their bears onto the ice, and play was stopped as players and staff helped gather the toys. The bears are donated to Toys for Tots to provide stuffed animals for kids in need this holiday season.

The Fish matched the 'Landers, 1-1, at 4:35 of the second off the stick of John Albert, his tenth goal of the season. Toledo then took the lead on a power-play goal at 18:18 of the second. Mitchell Heard, who signed with the Walleye Thursday, flipped the puck in from the left circle. It was his first ECHL goal in four seasons.

Iowa tied the game at 4:39 of the third period thanks to Zach White, who was playing in his first professional hockey game. White scored on a slap shot from the middle slot after Yuki Miura dished him the puck from behind the net.

It was the Heartlanders' second come-from-behind win in team history, and their first ever victory against the Toledo Walleye.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Heartlanders rematch the Walleye for another Healthcare Heroes Night, pres. by Mercy Iowa City.

The Heartlanders are on the road Dec. 17-18 at the Kansas City Mavericks, with both games at 7:05 p.m.

