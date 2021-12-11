Growlers Get Past Lions 5-4

The Newfoundland Growlers broke a three-game losing skid by defeating the Trois-Rivières Lions 5-4 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

It was a high-flying start in the offensive zone for the Growlers for the second game in as many nights, but unlike on Friday, the hosts were able to capitalize on their sustained pressure in the opening period.

Makeshift forward Riley McCourt took full of advantage of his opportunity to play on the wing as the defenseman finished off a great pass from Ty Pelton-Byce 12 minutes into the action to make it 1-0 Newfoundland - a lead they'd carry into the first intermission.

Zach O'Brien would double the Growlers advantage courtesy of a nifty backhand finish on a breakaway to make it 2-0 just before the nine-minute mark of the second period. McCourt added a second point on the night with the primary assist on the play.

That lead would get cut in half before the end of the middle frame as Cedric Montminy got the Lions on the board midway through the second to make it 2-1, a score line which help up going into the third period.

O'Brien would add a second tally of the evening five minutes into the third with a short side powerplay blast to make it 3-1 Growlers. Gordie Green and Derian Plouffe would provide insurance tallies, the latter of the two an empty net goal, to see the hosts go up 5-1.

With the game seemingly out of reach, the Lions riddled off three goals in a wild 28 second span through Alexis D'Aoust twice and another from Montminy to claw back into it, trailing 5-4 with just over four minutes left to go.

Thankfully for the home crowd, that was as close as the visitors would get to spoiling the party as Newfoundland held on for a nail bitting 5-4 victory.

Quick Hits

The Growlers matched their season high for shots in a period with 21 in the opening frame, previously set during last night's second period.

Riley McCourt picked up 2 points in his cameo as a forward (1G, 1A).

Newfoundland broke a Lions seven game winning streak with the victory.

Three Stars

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. TR- A. D'Aoust

3. NFL - R. McCourt

