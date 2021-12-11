Americans Take Both Games in Wichita

December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), won their second in a row, a season high beating the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 5-4 at Intrust Bank Arena in front of 4,203 fans.

Rookie forward Luke Henman continued his hot start with the Americans netting a hat trick on Friday night. Henman has tallied six points in his first two games since joining the team. He has scored shorthanded goals on back-to-back nights.

"It's a work in progress," said Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We need to keep working at the defensive side of our game. We need to use our home ice to start climbing the standings."

Branden Troock had his best night in an Americans sweater with four assists finishing the night a +2. He assisted on two of the three Luke Henman goals.

Hayden Lavigne made his first start in two weeks stopping 35 of 39 Wichita shots, including all 11 he faced in the third period.

Both teams went 1-for-2 on the power play. Nolan Kneen had the Americans power play goal just two minutes and twenty-eight seconds into the game.

The Americans will take tomorrow night off and resume the three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.