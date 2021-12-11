Florida Capsize Norfolk 4-0 for Three-Game Sweep

NORFOLK, Va. - Joe Pendenza registered his second-straight three-point game, Cam Johnson logged his first shutout of the season and four different players scored goals as the Florida Everblades closed out a three-game series sweep of the host Norfolk Admirals, cruising to a 4-0 victory Saturday night at Scope Arena.

With three straight victories in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, the first-place Everblades improved to 9-0-2-1 on the road and 11-6-2-3 overall this season.

After scoring a season-high seven goals the previous night, the Everblades wasted no time getting on the board. In his return to the Florida lineup, John McCarron lit the lamp just 2:27 into the contest to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead. McCarron's ninth goal of the season was assisted by Jake McLaughlin, who earned his team-best 16th helper of the year, and Joe Pendenza, who picked up his 12th.

Continuing a penchant for quick strikes, the Everblades would double their lead just 2:41 into the second period, as Pendenza banged home a rebound for his ninth goal of the season. On the goal, Blake Winiecki earned his 13th assist of the year and extended his point streak to seven games.

Sitting pretty with a two-goal lead early in the middle frame, the Blades were far from done in the period, as Jake Jaremko rifled home a power-play marker at the 12:20 mark. Ben Masella and Pendenza picked up their seventh and 13th assists, respectively. For Pendenza, the helper clinched his second straight three-point game.

The scoring continued into the third period, as Everblades added a goal from Alex Aleardi on a two-man advantage at the 8:41 mark to lengthen the good guys' lead to 4-0. Aleardi has tickled the twine in four straight games and his 11th goal of the season came with Zach Solow's second assist of the year, and McCarron's 11th.

With his second assist of the night, McCarron reached the 350 career assist plateau in an Everblades sweater, including playoffs. McCarron is now tied with Tom Buckley for second-place all-time in career helpers and sits just 15 shy of Reggie Berg's franchise record.

Johnson earned the win and picked up his first shutout of the season in goal for Florida, registering 17 saves and improving to 5-2-1-0 on the year. On the night, the Everblades turned in a commanding 42-17 advantage in shots on goal.

Next up, the Everblades return to Southwest Florida to open a three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, December 15 at 7:30 pm. As is the case for every Wednesday home game, join us for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID. Make plans to be a part of the action and purchase tickets for all future Everblades games.

