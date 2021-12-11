Bricknell and Romano Lead Comeback Effort, Mariners Fall a Goal Short
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
WORCESTER, MA - After a rough opening period, the Mariners battled through the final 40 minutes to give the Worcester Railers all they could handle on Friday night at the DCU Center. Their comeback effort fell a goal short, however as Worcester, led by captain Jordan Smotherman's hat trick, claimed a 4-2 victory over Maine.
Worcester built up a 3-0 lead in the opening period, thanks to a 20-1 shot advantage. At 8:17, Brent Beaudoin set off the Railers' Teddy Bear Toss when he finished off a puck that trickled between the pads of Callum Booth off a shot from Reese Newkirk. A pair of goals by Smotherman followed, at 9:30 and 17:38 to open the Worcester lead.
It remained 3-0 until the late stages of the 2nd period, when the Mariners began showing signs of life. A power play goal by Jake Bricknell got the Mariners on the board at 15:32, a wrist shot from the right circle, set up by Westin Michaud and Jason Horvath. Just a minute later, a nifty redirect by Andrew Romano on a shot by Marc-Olivier Duquette suddenly cut the Railers lead to 3-2. It was a one-goal game heading into the third.
The Mariners turned up the pressure in the final minutes of the third period and came close to tying the game, but Smotherman slid one into an empty net at 18:44 to complete his hat trick. Booth left the game midway through the second period with an injury, and Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief. In the Railers net, Jimmy Poreda made 15 stops to earn his first professional win. The home team has now won all seven games between the Mariners and Railers this season.
The Mariners (7-9-3-1) had their scheduled Sunday game at Adirondack postponed due to ECHL Health & Safety Protocols, so their next action will be on Wednesday, December 15th week in Quebec, Canada against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 PM. It's the first of three games in Trois-Rivieres leading into the holiday break. All Mariners road games are broadcast on FloHockey.tv and on the Mariners Radio Network at MarinersofMaine.com/listen. The next home game is Wednesday, December 29th against Worcester, a 3:00 PM faceoff and "Kids Day." The first 500 kids will receive a Mariners silicone bracelet and a postgame family skate will follow. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
