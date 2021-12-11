Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols
December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
*** Att Header - ASCII
96 RELEASE: Tonight's game against Adirondack postponed due to League health and safety protocols
p
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Tonight's game against Adirondack postponed due to League health and safety protocols
The ECHL announced on Saturday that tonight's Adirondack at Reading game has been postponed due to League health and safety protocols.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
FAQs
What happens to my tickets?
Your tickets will still be valid for the make-up date once determined by the league.
What if I am unable to make the make-up date?
You can call the Royals' ticket office at 610-898-7825 to arrange an exchange of tickets for a new game.
What will happen to the promotions?
Promotional items for the game will be determined closer to the make-up date of the game.
How about the Teddy Bear Toss?
As of right now, the Teddy Bear Toss will occur during next Saturday's game at 7:00 p.m. against Worcester.
Will this affect the Royals' upcoming schedule?
This has yet to be determined. For more information in the coming days, please follow @ReadingRoyals on social media for the most up-to-date information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 11, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Riley Mckay Recalled by the IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Sunday Road Game at Adirondack Postponed - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Look to Finish off Three-Game Home Stretch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 8 Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- First-Place Everblades Go for the Sweep in Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Allen Holds off Thunder Comeback Bid - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Thump Mavericks, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Goals in Each Period Lead Steelheads Past Stingrays, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hard Fought Match Ends with Idaho on Top - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Gas Fuel, Take 6-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Fall to Heartlanders, 3-2, in First Shootout of the Year - Toledo Walleye
- Teddy Bear Toss Friday at Xtream Arena Features First Shootout Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Take Both Games in Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols
- Ustimenko Makes Career-High 42 Saves in 4-1 Loss to Adirondack
- Royals Play Home-And-Home Friday and Saturday against Adirondack
- Millman, MacKinnon Sent to Reading, Drake to Providence, Nagle to Lehigh Valley
- Royals Put in Complete Effort to Take Two of Three from Growlers