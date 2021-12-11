Tonight's Game against Adirondack Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols

December 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







*** Att Header - ASCII

96 RELEASE: Tonight's game against Adirondack postponed due to League health and safety protocols

p

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Tonight's game against Adirondack postponed due to League health and safety protocols

The ECHL announced on Saturday that tonight's Adirondack at Reading game has been postponed due to League health and safety protocols.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

FAQs

What happens to my tickets?

Your tickets will still be valid for the make-up date once determined by the league.

What if I am unable to make the make-up date?

You can call the Royals' ticket office at 610-898-7825 to arrange an exchange of tickets for a new game.

What will happen to the promotions?

Promotional items for the game will be determined closer to the make-up date of the game.

How about the Teddy Bear Toss?

As of right now, the Teddy Bear Toss will occur during next Saturday's game at 7:00 p.m. against Worcester.

Will this affect the Royals' upcoming schedule?

This has yet to be determined. For more information in the coming days, please follow @ReadingRoyals on social media for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.