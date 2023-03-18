Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Jason Pineo

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie forward Jason Pineo.

Pineo, 25, turns pro after spending the last four years at Niagara University. A native of Toronto, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward is coming off his best statistical season. He tallied 22 points (9g, 13a) in 40 games for the Purple Eagles. He finished with 35 points (15g, 20a) in 108 career games.

Prior to heading to school, Pineo played three years in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens and Oakville Blades. In 150 games, he registered 98 points (39g, 59a) and added 22 points (10g, 12a) in 26 career playoff games between the two organizations.

The Thunder returns to action tonight with a trip to Independence, Missouri to face the Kansas City Mavericks.

