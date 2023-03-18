K-Wings Fall to Walleye Saturday at Home

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-32-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, scored first and outshot the Toledo Walleye (41-15-4-2), but fell 3-1 at Wings Event Center Saturday.

Ben Copeland (1) opened the scoring with his first professional goal at the 14:22 mark of the first period. Luke Morgan (12) set up the score by skating down the left side with the puck under the net before turning back with a backhand feed to Copeland in the right circle. Anthony Collins (3) earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Toledo fought back immediately, scoring 1:31 seconds later to draw even.

The K-Wings outshot the Walleye 15-6 over the first 12 minutes of the second period, but were unable to find the back of the net. Toledo then scored to take the lead at the 13:31 mark and added a power play goal at the 18:58 mark for insurance.

Pavel Cajan (5-5-0-0) responded well to pressure throughout the evening, finishing with 26 saves on 29 shots faced. Toledo also earned its eighteenth win in a row, and tied an ECHL record for road wins (26) with the victory.

Kalamazoo closes its three-game weekend homestand against the Iowa Heartlanders (15-31-12-1) Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center.

Slappy, the Kalamazoo Wings' iconic mascot, is inviting all his friends to the game for 'Mascot Madness' and he wants to see plenty of fans filling Wings Event Center for the party. Secure your tickets HERE to see the fun-filled game and watch the mascots play broomball in the first intermission. Plus, stick around after the game for a post-game skate with Slappy and the K-Wings.

