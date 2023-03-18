K-Wings Fall to Walleye Saturday at Home
March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-32-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, scored first and outshot the Toledo Walleye (41-15-4-2), but fell 3-1 at Wings Event Center Saturday.
Ben Copeland (1) opened the scoring with his first professional goal at the 14:22 mark of the first period. Luke Morgan (12) set up the score by skating down the left side with the puck under the net before turning back with a backhand feed to Copeland in the right circle. Anthony Collins (3) earned the secondary assist on the goal.
Toledo fought back immediately, scoring 1:31 seconds later to draw even.
The K-Wings outshot the Walleye 15-6 over the first 12 minutes of the second period, but were unable to find the back of the net. Toledo then scored to take the lead at the 13:31 mark and added a power play goal at the 18:58 mark for insurance.
Pavel Cajan (5-5-0-0) responded well to pressure throughout the evening, finishing with 26 saves on 29 shots faced. Toledo also earned its eighteenth win in a row, and tied an ECHL record for road wins (26) with the victory.
Kalamazoo closes its three-game weekend homestand against the Iowa Heartlanders (15-31-12-1) Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center.
Slappy, the Kalamazoo Wings' iconic mascot, is inviting all his friends to the game for 'Mascot Madness' and he wants to see plenty of fans filling Wings Event Center for the party. Secure your tickets HERE to see the fun-filled game and watch the mascots play broomball in the first intermission. Plus, stick around after the game for a post-game skate with Slappy and the K-Wings.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2023
- Rush Edge Oilers in Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Two Coughlin Goals Not Enough as Railers Lose 6-4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa's Late Resilience a Few Short Saturday in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Tie Best Point Streak in Team History with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fyten Scores in Third Straight Game, But Blades Nipped in Trois-Rivières - Florida Everblades
- Constantinou, Shin Score; Gladiators Fall to Royals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Top Icemen 4-1, Move into Tie for First in the South - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Storm Back to Claim VIP Rivalry Cup - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Climb Further Up the Record Board with 18th Consecutive Win - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shuts Out Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers End up with Two of Three in Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Sneak Past Thunder 5-4 in SO - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Get Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home to Face Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Hoping to Prevent a Floridian Sweep - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Jason Pineo - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita Looks for Luck of the Irish Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Plenty of Goals, with a Few More for the Visitors - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Host Gladiators for St.Hat-Tricks Day Game with $10,000 Giveaway - Reading Royals
- Royals Dominate Gladiators on Barratt's Four-Point Game, 8-2 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drops First Game of Weekend to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Earn a Point in a 2-1 Shootout Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye Saturday at Home
- K-Wings Strike Early in Sold-Out Green Ice Game, Komets Take Third
- K-Wings Announce Several Roster Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline
- K-Wings Trade Forward Matheson Iacopelli to Icemen
- K-Wings Recall Forward Logan Lambdin from Wolves