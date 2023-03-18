Iowa's Late Resilience a Few Short Saturday in 4-2 Loss

Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the final five minutes, pulling within a goal twice before a Cincinnati Cyclones empty-net goal ended Iowa's comeback attempt, 4-2 Saturday at Heritage Bank Center. Zach White scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season with 4:28 to go to pull Iowa to a 2-1 deficit, but Cincinnati's Luke Burzan scored 23 seconds later on a quirky bounce off the end wall to make it 3-1 on the next shift.

A minute after that, with 3:17 to go, Jake Durflinger tallied on a right-slot rebound shove for his fourth of the campaign, making it a 3-2 game. With 16.9 seconds to go, Louie Caporusso ended the game with an empty-net goal.

White's goal was his fourth in the last four games (4g, 1a). Durflinger scored his first goal of the month and fourth of the season.

The team faces Kalamazoo Sunday at 2:00 p.m. to wrap up a road 3-in-3. The Heartlanders have six home games remaining, starting Wed., Mar. 22 vs. Wichita at 7:05 p.m.

Zach Andrusiak scored the game's opening goal with a right-circle slap shot on the power play, making it 1-0 Cincinnati with 7:35 to go in the first.

Another power-play goal, this time a 5-on-3 man advantage, helped the Clones make it 2-0 at 10:15 of the second. Jalen Smereck one-timed in a slap shot from the right dot, assisted by Andrusiak and Patrick Polino.

Darion Hanson lost despite making 19 saves, many of difficult variety. Mark Sinclair bested the Heartlanders with 23 saves.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Iowa is next at home for three games Wednesday Mar. 22, Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 vs. Wichita, with all puck drops at 7:05 p.m. On Mar. 24, the Heartlanders host the team's first-ever Star Trek Night, showcasing our love for the show with fellow Trekkies. Fans are encouraged to dress as a Trekkie for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. On Mar. 25, it's Heartland Heroes night where the team will celebrate the selfless contributions of frontline workers and heroes that help make eastern Iowa a special place.

The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information. Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

