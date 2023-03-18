Tyler Wall Shuts Out Ghost Pirates

March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Tyler Wall stopped all 22 shots he faced as the South Carolina Stingrays (35-20-4-1) shut out the Savannah Ghost Pirates (23-29-9-1) by a final score of 6-0 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The shutout was Wall's first of the year and second of his professional career.

Austin Magera opened the scoring as he gave the Stingrays a 1-0 lead at the 10:33 mark of the opening stanza. Connor Moore took a shot that rebounded in the air where Magera batted it past Michael Bullion for the advantage.

South Carolina doubled the lead under four minutes later with Justin Florek's 16th tuck of the season. Robbie Stucker looked off the defense and made a precision pass to the tape of Florek for the 2-0 lead.

Ian Mackey expanded the lead on his first career ECHL goal with 4:02 remaining in the first period. Moore wristed a shot from the right point that Mackey deflected past Bullion for the 3-0 advantage to close out the first 20 minutes of action.

Playing in his Stingrays' debut, Max Humitz gave the Stingrays a 4-0 advantage at the 5:06 mark of the middle frame. Humitz intercepted a pass, spun, and fired a shot past the glove of Bullion from the high slot for his 15th goal of the year.

Bear Hughes closed out the scoring in the second period, netting his team-leading 21st marker of the season. Hughes received the puck in the slot from Moore and ripped a shot past Bullion, ending his night on the fifth Stingrays' goal of the contest.

Anthony Del Gaizo forced a breakaway while shorthanded and completed the play, scoring his 15th goal of the season past new goaltender Cody Karpinski. With an earlier assist, Del Gaizo extended his point streak to 10 straight games.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m. to face off with the Jacksonville Icemen.

