Wichita Looks for Luck of the Irish Tonight in KC

Wichita Thunder forward Quinn Preston (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game road trip tonight at 7:05 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day with its last visit of the season to Cable Dahmer Arena to face Kansas City.

This is the 11th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. Wichita is 5-3-2-0 this year against the Mavericks. The Thunder are 0-3-1 in their last four against Kansas City.

All-time, Wichita is 86-60-23 against Kansas City and 40-33-15 on the road against the Mavericks. The Thunder are 7-6-3 all-time on St. Patrick's Day.

Wichita is looking to snap a two-game slide after losing twice last weekend in Rapid City. Kansas City is winless in its last four, falling on Sunday to Utah.

The Mavericks are in second place with 60 points. Wichita is in a three-way tie for third place with 59 points. Both Allen and Utah have games in hand on the Thunder.

The two teams play a home-and-home series this weekend with another meeting tomorrow in Wichita.

Yesterday, the Thunder acquired forward Brett Boeing from the Kalamazoo Wings. Boeing is expected to make his season-debut tonight. Also making his Thunder debut will be defenseman Xavier Pouliot, who was picked up last week from the Florida Everblades.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for ninth among rookies with 20 goals and seventh in rookie scoring with 48 points...Connor Walters has assists in back-to-back games...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (161)...Wichita is 17-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.6%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the penalty kill (83.1%)...

MAVS NOTES - Shane Starrett is second in minutes (2,375) and saves (1,118) and fourth in shootout percentage (87.5%)...Luke Stevens was recalled to Coachella Valley on Wednesday...Jeremy McKenna leads the Mavericks with 22 goals...Pascal Laberge leads the Mavericks with 53 points...Kansas City is 17-2-2 when leading after two...

