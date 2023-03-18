Rush Breeze by Oilers, 3-1
March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Adam Carlson made 30 saves on 31 shots and Blake Bennett scored his first professional goal as the Rapid City Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City's win was its fourth in a row.
Rapid City struck first in the opening period when Logan Nelson slung a wrist shot that rang off the post. It bounced to the back side where Zach Court gathered the puck and fired it past Riley Morris to make the score 1-0.
The Rush extended that lead early in the second period after Nelson gained the zone and left a pass for Jon Martin who fired a shot on net. Morris made the save but the rebound popped back to a trailing Bennett. He reached out and poked it home, pushing the advantage to 2-0.
Tulsa then got on the board late in the second when Eddie Matsushima gained the zone and charged down the left wing. He loaded up a snap shot and beat Carlson far on the glove side, cutting the Rush lead back to one.
The lead held at one until late in the third period when Tulsa pulled Morris for an extra attacker. The Rush worked the puck off the wall in their own zone and eventually found Matt Marcinew, who sent it from center ice into the empty net and lead was 3-1.
Bennett's goal was his first as a pro, Carlson made 30 saves and won his sixth consecutive start and both Nelson and Tyson Helgesen had two assists. Rapid City won for the fourth straight game and improved to 28-30-1-0. Tulsa dropped its sixth in a row and is now 19-31-7-1.
The Rush and Oilers will conclude their season series on Sunday with Sensory Friendly Night, sponsored by Mountain Plains Audiology. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush celebrate win
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2023
- Bates' Late Goal Propels Thunder Past Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Breeze by Oilers, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Fend Off Gladiators' Late Surge to Set Five-Game Point Streak - Reading Royals
- Fuel Clinch Playoffs With Win Over Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Complete Sweep Over Orlando With 4-1 Saturday Night Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Edge Oilers in Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Two Coughlin Goals Not Enough as Railers Lose 6-4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa's Late Resilience a Few Short Saturday in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Tie Best Point Streak in Team History with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fyten Scores in Third Straight Game, But Blades Nipped in Trois-Rivières - Florida Everblades
- Constantinou, Shin Score; Gladiators Fall to Royals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Top Icemen 4-1, Move into Tie for First in the South - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Storm Back to Claim VIP Rivalry Cup - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Climb Further Up the Record Board with 18th Consecutive Win - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shuts Out Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers End up with Two of Three in Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Sneak Past Thunder 5-4 in SO - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Get Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home to Face Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Hoping to Prevent a Floridian Sweep - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Jason Pineo - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita Looks for Luck of the Irish Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Plenty of Goals, with a Few More for the Visitors - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Host Gladiators for St.Hat-Tricks Day Game with $10,000 Giveaway - Reading Royals
- Royals Dominate Gladiators on Barratt's Four-Point Game, 8-2 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drops First Game of Weekend to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Earn a Point in a 2-1 Shootout Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush Breeze by Oilers, 3-1
- Rush Run Over Oilers, 6-4
- Quinn Wichers Returned from AHL San Diego
- Martin's Late Goal Lifts Rush Past Thunder, 2-1
- Rush Handle Thunder, 4-2